Teachers to hold all-day strike April 26

FIVE teaching unions in the North have voted to hold an all-day strike on Wednesday, April 26.

The National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) will strike for the first time in its 125 year history for better pay, and will be joined by four other major teaching unions that staged industrial action on February 26.

These are: the NASUWT; the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation ; the Ulster Teachers’ Union and the National Education Union .

Liam McGuckin, NAHT Northern Ireland’s president said, “Strike action is the last resort; the very last resort.

“Our members have reached the absolute last shred of their patience with a system that is failing its schools, its workforce, and, most importantly, its young people.

“Without expedited significant investment, we will see a profession that holds together much of the fabric of society damaged irreparably.

“We are losing teachers and school leaders, and failing to recruit future teachers and school leaders.

“Our children deserve better than this.”