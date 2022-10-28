Viable pipe bomb discovered in Cookstown

Police have confirmed that a device found in the Millburn Close area of Cookstown today (Friday) was a viable pipe bomb.

Homes were evacuated and people were asked to vacate the locality. The security alert is now over.

Police and technical Officers attended the scene following the discovery of the suspicions object around midday.

A PSNI Detective said, “Cordons have now been lifted and residents who were evacuated from their homes have been able to return. Enquiries are continuing and we would like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding during this time.”

Anyone with information about the incident or may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 858 28/10/22, or to submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http:www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/