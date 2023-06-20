Warning over ‘sizeable’ Omagh sinkhole

MOTORISTS in Omagh have been warned to avoid a fast-growing sinkhole.

The sinkhole emerged in the Sunningdale Park area of the town on Saturday evening.

Local resident Ellen Moore said “When I first noticed it on Saturday, the hole was quite significant. But with the size of it today, I’ve started warning people to be careful when entering the park because a car could very easily be damaged by it. It looks like there’s very little support under the road and I think it’ll probably get worse.”

Section Engineer Connor Grainger, said, “We are aware a sinkhole developed over the weekend in Sunningdale. We investigated it and understood that it was an Northern Ireland Water (NIW) issue. Staff from the NIW were on site on Monday and (they) understand that it is an issue with the sewer which they are now investigating further.”

Motorists are advised to take caution when entering and leaving the park.