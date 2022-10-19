Double winning Sion’s achievements honoured by Council

SION Mills Cricket Club has received an award from the local council in recognition of their magnificent cup double success in the season just completed.

Deputising for Mayor Sandra Duffy, SDLP Derg Councillor Steven Edwards presented the award recognising the club’s achievement in winning the North West Cricket Qualifying League 2 League and Cup.

Cllr Edwards said that he is extremely proud of Sion Mills Cricket Club and believes that the recent success will be built upon in the future.

Advertisement

“I was delighted to deputise for the Mayor Sandra Duffy in presenting Sion Mills Cricket Club with a Council award to recognise their tremendous success in winning the league and cup double this year,”he said.

“I am extremely proud of Sion Mills, it’s sporting achievements and of the cricket club in terms of their success this year. I do believe that this will lay a foundations for continued future success for the club in the years ahead.

“I thank the Mayor in ensuring that Sion Cricket Club received the recognition they truly deserve.”

Sion Mills Cricket Club captain and chairman Simon Galloway says that he is honoured to receive Council recognition for the club and says he thanks every player and support staff for their tremendous efforts this year.

The skipper paid tribute to everyone who had contributed to a successful season.

“The club are delighted to receive this award from Council to recognise the success of the club this year,” he said.

“I want to pay a personal thanks to all the players and volunteers associated with the club for their hard work and dedication that led to this success.

Advertisement

“I hope that, in the years ahead, we will build upon it and continue to deliver success in terms of winning more leagues and cups. We have an amazing square of players to have worked so hard over the year and they deserve every recognition for this.

“I want to thank the Mayor and Cllr Steven Edwards for the award and for accommodating us in the Guildhall and for the award for our achievements.

“We hope to be back in the future after more success on the cricket pitch.”