Haigney stars on his home pitch for the Brothers

MacRory Cup Final man of the match Tomas Haigney hopes that Sunday’s victory at Healy Park in the maroon jersey of Omagh CBS will be the first of many special playing memories he can build up at the venue.

The Brothers seven point victory over Holy Trinity held particular significance for the St Enda’s teenager as it was played out on his home pitch on the Gortin Road.

He looked like a player made for the big occasion as he produced a marvellous individual display, surging up the field from his half-back berth on countless occasions and striking over two sweet points into the bargain.

Tomas stated that winning the Ulster title on familiar terrain was especially sweet.

“To win it here is great. This is hopefully where I will be playing my football for the next twenty years and is a great start to my senior career.”

Haigney endured a frustrating 2022 when injury stymied his progress but yesterday he looked like a man keen to make up for lost time.

“ I hurt my back last year and I was out for months and months. I think I had been over-training and I missed a lot of football. I didn’t get to play any MacRory Cup last year even though I was on the panel. I was so happy this year to be able to stay fit and do my best to help the team out.”

The half-back felt that there could be little doubt that the CBS waranted their success despite the star-studded names in the Holy Trinity ranks.

“In an atmopshere like that you are a bit nervous at the start. They had a better start than us but we came into the game well and by the end of it we were the team that deserved to win. They are a great side but we were too much for them today.

“There had been a lot of talk about them but we knew how good a team we had. We knew if we showed what we are made of then we would win it in the end

“There is boys in the team who have played for Tyrone Minors in finals.

“But it was the first time for me to play in a match this big. It probably took me a bit longer to get into the game than other boys but we got it done in the end which was the main thing.”