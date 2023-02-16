This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Haigney stars on his home pitch for the Brothers

  • 16 February 2023
Haigney stars on his home pitch for the Brothers
Omagh's Tomas Haigney get his shot away as Cookstown's Hugh Cunningham closes in.
Barry O'DonnellBy Barry O'Donnell - 16 February 2023
2 minutes read

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY