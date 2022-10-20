This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Johnston and Katsuta keen to bounce back in Spain

  • 20 October 2022
Johnston and Katsuta keen to bounce back in Spain
Aaron Johnston and Takamoto Katsuta.
Chris CaldwellBy Chris Caldwell - 20 October 2022
5 minutes read

Related articles:

Hannah strikes silver twice in Edmonton ‘Holywood’ ending earns another victory for Strabane Podium success for local teams and riders Tyrone contingent help NI secure Ken Wharton Trophy

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY