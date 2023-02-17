Omagh athlete continues his winning ways with Emerald Cup successes

AN OMAGH-based Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) competitor continued his winning ways last weekend by winningclinching two gold medals at one of Ireland’s most prestigious competitions- the Emerald Cup in Tullyallen Co Louth.

Neil Kelly who trains at Rilion Gracie BJJ in Omagh is a familiar face on the Jiu-Jitsu competitive scene. He is a former Irish champion at the purple belt level and is a frequent competitor at events up and down the island.

Last weekend Neil increased his current medal collection with two gold medals.

The Emerald Cup is one of Ireland’s premier competitions with grapplers traveling from all across the country to compete. It is run by the same group that organises the Irish Open which is Ireland’s largest BJJ tournament.

Neil not only won first place in his own weight division the M1 Purple Belt Medium Heavy but he also won the Absolute Division gold. This division comprises medal winners from all the weight divisions who fight it out to see who is the best grappler.

Neil won his divisional final in a close fought match eventually submitting his tough Brazilian opponent with a well timed arm bar submission. In the Absolute Division final Neil won out over a much heavier opponent who won gold in the 100kg weight class. taking the win via referee’s decision.

This is Neil’s first win of the new season and he is looking ahead to the competitions coming up in the next few months.

“I always love to compete and the Emerald Cup is one of the biggest comps in the country. It is run by the same people who run the Irish Open and is always well attended.

“This year I was delighted to win my division and the absolute. I had a lot of tough match ups and the standard of the sport across the island is getting better and better. This was my first win of the season and I look forward to competing in some big tournaments the next few months and at the end of the year.”

Neil added, “Although it’s an individual sport, I have to thank my coach William Timoney and teammates at Rilion Gracie Omagh for helping me prepare for the competition.”