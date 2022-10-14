‘Sinny’ makes it 250 not out

GLENN Sinnamon has been there, done it and got the T-shirt in terms of All-Ireland League rugby and even after making his 250th appearance at senior level on Saturday he is genuinely excited about the remainder of the season with Dungannon.

The 39 year-old started during Saturday’s 26-15 reverse at Greystones on Saturday but the result didn’t sour the occasion for the veteran front row forward, who admits he’s lucky to have reached this latest landmark.

“I didn’t think I’d be going two games later let alone 250 games later when I made my debut as a 19 year old,” he joked. “It’s just how it worked out but I’m glad I’ve lasted so long and I’ve been lucky to have not got hurt much.

Advertisement

“The result on Saturday was disappointing and you can blame lots of different things but I think we’re on an upward trajectory and there are lots of positives we can take out of the performance.

“Greystones have been knocking on the door for promotion for years and just can’t get the job finished, so to lose to a good team and only by that margin and we didn’t play that well, we can take heart out of it.”

The addition of several younger players, who have joined the Stevenson Park first team from Royal School Dungannon during the summer and the arrival of new coaches, head coach Johnny Gillespie and forwards coach Johnny Graham, Sinnamon believes have been massive positives for the club and for future success.

“There is a lot more confidence in the squad and a fresh outlook on things which is good,” he acknowledged.

“The younger players coming in has renewed our enthusiasm and the two new coaches and their fresh outlook on things, the way they can explain that to players is a credit to them. Their new systems have led to a noticeable change.

“And another good thing about this season is there is good competition for places and it keeps the old hunger going!”

Dungannon’s season has started brightly with three wins in the Ulster Premiership followed by a comfortable home victory in the All-Ireland League over Galwegians before Saturday’s blip at Greystones when Ben McCaughey’s hat-trick of penalties and conversion of Jordan McIlwaine’s try proved not enough as they fell t oa 26-15 reverse.

Advertisement

But with another home game against Wanderers ahead this coming weekend, Sinnamon believes Dungannon could set themselves up nicely for a good season.

“It’s very hard to win away, it can be done and we fell short this time but I always thought if you win at home and if you can pick up a few points on the road, by the turn of the year you’ll be in it,” he explained.

“But as long as you’re in it by February, March or April time then you’re going well.

“[Against Galwegians] the boys came out of the blocks fast and played the new systems and at a fast pace and it showed that if we can get everything right that we’re working on then we’ll be a hard team to beat.”