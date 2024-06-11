Car meet memorial for young friends who died

FRIENDS and family of two young friends who died within months of each other came together in a remembrance car ‘meet’ last Friday evening.

The event was a poignant tribute to car enthusiasts, Jamie Moore and Ryan Roberts.

Jamie, just 19-years-old, perished in a road collision on the A5 at the end of April. His passing came only five months after the sudden loss of his friend, Ryan, aged 21, who succumbed unexpectedly to a cardiac arrest during a night out in Dublin.

On Friday, their family and friends organised a special car meet at Omagh’s bus depot in a tribute to the young men who shared a passion for motoring.

Speaking at the event, Chloe Roberts, Ryan’s sister, expressed her gratitude for the outpouring of support from friends who gathered to remember him.

“Both Ryan and Jamie were big parts of my life and words can’t explain what these past few months have been like,” she said.

“It’s emotional, but at the same time, I’m happy that everyone is out here for them this evening. It’s sad, but it’s also good at the same time.”

Ryan’s love for cars was a defining aspect of his personality, as Chloe fondly recalled.

“You never even had to ask where Ryan was,” she said. “He was always down here at the depot doing something with his friends – it was his second home. Ryan was just so into his cars. If one passed by, his head would always be turning.”

At the remembrance meet, Sam Porter, Jamie’s best friend, stood beside his SEAT Ibiza with a sticker on his window dedicated to the 19-year-old.

“The last one of these meets I attended was with Jamie,” Sam said.

“Although it’s been a month since he passed, I almost don’t believe it still.

“Jamie absolutely loved his cars.

“When he first got his BMW, he picked me up that day and he was so happy – he was like a big child on Christmas Day.

“It’s unreal to see this many people out to remember Jamie and Ryan, they were two popular boys about the town,” he added.

Reflecting on the loss of his friend, Sam added, “I can’t say I feel good but it’s good to be here in this moment.

“But I wish he was still here – you’re not meant to be carrying your best mate’s coffin when you’re 19.”

Oadhran Pearson, another close friend of Jamie, echoed Sam’s sentiments, emphasising the impact of Jamie’s passing on their circle of friends.

“Jamie would have loved to be here tonight,” he said.

“We’ve all gotten a lot closer since Jamie died last month. It was a reality check for us all that a life could be taken so suddenly.”

Oadhran also issued a passionate plea for politicians to upgrade the A5 to a dual carriageway.

“The A5 needs fixed now, but they, (the Stormont executive), keep pushing it back,” he said. “I’m sick of seeing death-after-death on that road – everyone’s sick of it.

“The government keeps spending money on other things, but they wont invest in people’s lives.”

The remembrance meet was organised by Outwest NI, a car photography and events company, with the assistance of Ryan’s younger brother, Harry.

A spokesperson said, “Harry approached me asking if I could organise a meet for them not long after Jamie passed.

“I suppose it’s a way of honouring their memory; dedicating a good night’s craic to them.

“The car scene is pretty tight knit, so it’s nice to grieve together – it seems to really help lift people’s spirits.”

Michelle Roberts, Ryan’s mother, expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to commemorate her son in such a meaningful way.

“There’s something special about gathering a big group of people and having some fun for those who aren’t around anymore,” she said.

“Especially because Ryan and Jamie were so into their cars.

“There was a great turnout of their friends, I like to think they’d have both really enjoyed the meet.”

Karen Moore, Jamie’s mother, echoed Michelle’s sentiments, describing the car meet as a ‘fitting tribute’ to her son’s memory.

“It’s a brilliant turn out for two young lives taken far too soon – two lovely cubs.

“It’s really nice to see young people come out to remember them. I know Jamie would have been in his element if he was here, and I’m sure Ryan would have been the same.”

Karen concluded, “Everybody was Jamie’s friend; he didn’t care if they were Catholic, Protestant, or where they came from.

“Tonight shows that he brought the whole community together.”