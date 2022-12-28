30 years of public speaking at the Dean

PARENTS and pupils piled into Dean Maguirc College’s assembly hall recently, when the Carrickmore secondary school hosted their 30th annual public speaking competition.

Earlier in the year, hidden behind school walls, stood before at the front of their classrooms, willing pupils delivered speeches and monologues to their peers and teachers.

However, now it was time for an event that’s truly one of ‘public’ speaking. As the sky grew dark above Carrickmore, the doors were thrown open, and family and friends filled the hall to witness the school’s brightest and best young rhetoricians take to the microphone.

A line-up of talented pupils, specially selected by the school’s English department, put on what became an enthralling oratory showdown.

‘proud’

Claire O’Hanlon, Head of English, told the TyroneHerald how proud she was of everyone who took part.

“The Year 12 pupils in particular were outstanding in both their delivery and content,” began Mrs O’Hanlon.

“The whole English department are so proud of our dedicated and enthusiastic pupils, and we have to thank the Friendly Care Group – who sponsored the event – for their ongoing commitment to public speaking in Dean Maguirc College.”

Mrs O’Hanlon said that public speaking has recently been somewhat of an area of excellence for Dean Maguirc College.

“We have seen much success lately, including in the recent Omagh Soroptimist competition, which Cara Sweeney in Year 12 won.”

Mrs O’Hanlon concluded by describing why the school lay such an emphasis on the art of public address.

“Public speaking is so highly regarded in the school due to the skills it instills in pupils and how it prepares them for future life, develops interview skills and boosts their readiness for employment.

“It is a joy to give children a voice and a platform, and to inspire them to have the confidence to hold the attention of their audience”.

The adjudication panel was comprised of Declan Forde, Michael Murphy and Lisa O’Neill, and though they had a difficult job in selecting one winner from such a high standard, it was Year 12, Cliodhna Toner who won out in the end.

Year groups, subjects

and winners

Year 10 – My Greatest Wish – Grainne Donnelly

Year 11 – Real learning does not take place in the classroom – Grace Donnelly

Year 12 – Social Media; a 21st century disaster – Cliodhna Toner

Other awards

Adjudicators’ Award – Daniel Kerr

English teachers’ Award – Liam McCrystall

Overall runner up – Alanagh Loughran

Overall winner – Cliodhna Toner