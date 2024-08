CELEBRATIONS have been held to mark the 40th anniversary of the official opening of the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Beragh.

Parishioners gathered with the Auxiliary Archbishop of Armagh, Michael Router, to commemorate this milestone, reflecting on the four decades since the church first opened its doors on July 29, 1984.

The anniversary Mass was attended by many of those who were present at the original opening ceremony, when Cardinal Tomas O’Fiaich officiated at the first Mass.

A special aspect of the celebrations was the attendance of priests who had previously served in the parish. Among them was Right Reverend Archdeacon James Carroll, who served in Beragh from 1974 to 1981, just before plans to construct the new church began.

Archdeacon Carroll spoke fondly of the warm welcome he received upon his arrival in Beragh and the lasting friendships he made during his time in the parish.

Monsignor Colum Currie, who served as parish priest in Beragh until 2022, also attended the celebration. He highlighted the deep faith within the parish and emphasised the importance of marking such significant occasions in the life of the church community.

Current parish priest, Fr. Sean McCartan, expressed his gratitude to all who organised and participated in the celebration, saying, “We pray in thanksgiving for all the grace and blessings bestowed on us in this beautiful church.”

Looking ahead, the parish of Beragh is preparing to celebrate its 250th anniversary in 2027. Originally formed as Ballintacken in 1777, the parish adopted the name Beragh in 1817.