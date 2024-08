THERE have been warm tributes from community groups, schools and sports organisations from across Strabane to Fr Declan Boland as he retires from full-time duties this weekend.

Fr Boland has been Parish Priest at the Church of the Immaculate Conception for the past 25 years and has created strong bonds while working with community and sports groups from across the town.

One of those is Strabane Sigersons GAA club, where Fr Boland has said many Masses over the years and has always taken a keen interest in gaelic games.

Current Ulster GAA President, and Sigersons member, Ciarán McLaughlin, described him as a ‘down-to-earth’ and ‘sincere’ man with a genuine interest in people.

Mr McLaughlin said, “Fr Boland is a fantastic people person. A down-to-earth and sincere man who always knows the right things to say.

“He has been a friend to the sporting and GAA community in the town.

“He has always spoken about the importance that sport can have in young people’s lives and how it can provide an important structure for many young people who do not have one.

“I would like to wish Fr Boland a happy retirement, he deserves to relax after working so hard to support others.”

During his time in the local parish, Fr Boland has been a member of the Board of Governors on a number of schools in the town and also chaired a number of organisations, including Strabane Community Project.

Ursula Doherty, manager of Strabane Community Project, praised the popular priest as a great chair of the board and a fantastic leader of the organisation throughout the years.

“Father Boland has been a shining beacon of light and leadership in some very trying times for the organisation,” she said.

“He is a fantastic priest and a great chair who has not just been a figurehead for the project but has rolled his sleeves up and got to work. He has been a powerful advocate for the poor and those in need.

“Fr Boland has always been there to lend a hand or ear whenever needed. His wisdom and leadership during lockdown was especially welcome and he helped ensure that we could assist as many people as possible at that time.”

The cleric also enjoyed a great working relationship with his local Church of Ireland counterpart, Rev John White of Christ Church.

The two have worked closely together on a number of groups throughout the years and last year they completed a prayer walk through Strabane on Good Friday.

Rev White wished Fr Boland well in his retirement, stating, “Fr Boland is a gentleman who has been very easy to work with throughout my time in Strabane. He is a great believer in Christian unity and we have worked closely together on various groups throughout the years.

“I very much enjoyed the walk we took together at Easter through the town and I hope that the work we have done to bring the community together can continue.”