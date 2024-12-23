A Tyrone man who left an indelible mark on all who knew him

The recent passing of Aiden McGurren of Longhill, Dromore has occasioned deep regret in his native parish of Kilskeery and further afield. Aged 82, the late Aiden had enjoyed relatively good health and his passing in the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen was sudden and unexpected. Aiden was one of a family of nine of the late Christy and Mary McGurren of Rosnareen, Trillick, a family well-known and highly-respected in the community.

He initially attended nearby Grannan primary school, the principal at the time being the late Ellie Donnelly, this being his only formal education, but which paved his way for his future career and developed a strong work ethic that stayed with him for the rest of his life.

When he was 16, he took up employment with Pat Neill’s ready-mix company in Omagh delivering concrete all over the North. When the company changed hands in later years and moved to Enniskillen, deceased continued in his role, a position he held up until his retirement in 2010. Through his interaction with the many, many customers, he gained a wealth of knowledge about people and his sociability endeared him to many.

A new chapter in his life began in 1965 when he wed local girl, Kitty O’Brien of Kinine, Trillick. They made their home for a short time there before moving to their present residence in Longhill, Dromore where they were blessed with a family of three.

Together over the years, they raised their family, instilling in them their own values of hard work and community spirit. However, the untimely passing of their son Adrian in 2009 and his beloved wife in 2016 were severe blows but he found strength in a strong faith and a supportive community.

He remained faithful of his religious duties and was an exemplary parishioner. Socially, as one who enjoyed being around people, Aiden spent time in his later years with his trips to Bundoran where he enjoyed a flutter on the slot machines. He also relished a game of cards, was grateful for the mobile library and enjoyed the quizzes on television.

However, it was his interest in Gaelic football that was always foremost throughout his long life. He was an avid Trillick supporter travelling to games night or day whether they were in Donnelly Park or Coney Park on the Lough Shore. He was closely involved with the Trillick teams which won the championships in the seventies and eighties and was equally passionate when the O’Neill cup returned in recent years, his generosity always appreciated by the players and club.

It was once said that you can take a man out of Trillick, but you cannot Trillick out of a man and that certainly applied to Aiden, and it was appropriate that the Red jersey draped his coffin at his funeral mass. But in recent years, he has had to compromise his interests somewhat as his grandsons began to line out for their neighbours in Dromore and there was no prouder man in Croke Park last St Patrick’s day when Omagh CBS won the Hogan Cup.

But above all he was a family man, and he found solace in his home, his family and his friends. He continued to treasure the memories that shaped his life and he would return to Rosnareen as many times as he could over the years.

He leaves behind an indelible legacy in the hearts of his family and all who had the privilege of knowing him. The esteem in which he and his family are held was reflected in the large numbers who attended the wake at the home of his son Damian and Requiem Mass which took place in St Davog’s church Dromore while many others tuned in on the local webcam.

The celebrant was Very Rev Denis Dolan PE Dromore, and he was assisted by Fr Padraig MacKenna PP, Trillick, Canon John McKenna PE, Trillick and Fr Artie Mc-Cann, Trillick. Burial took place immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deceased is survived by his son: Damian, daughter: Nuala; eight grandchildren; three great grandchildren; his brothers: Kieran, Gerald and Eamon; his three sisters: Rose, Loretta and Kathleen; and many other relatives and friends to all of whom we extend our deepest sympathy. He was predeceased by his brothers Harry in 2009 and Patsy in 2022.