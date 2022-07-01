Afternoon tea to raise funds for guide dogs

AN Omagh hotel is hosting an afternoon tea to this summer to help raise life-changing funds for Guide Dogs NI.

It’s estimated every day in the North, seven people start to lose their sight. When that happens, Guide Dogs NI are here to make sure they don’t lose their freedom as well.

Omagh Guide Dogs Fundraising Branch is joining the thousands of people up and down the country taking part in the annual Tea Party for Guide Dogs by bringing everyone together for tea and cake at their doggie-friendly afternoon tea in the Silverbirch Hotel, Omagh on Saturday, July 16 between 12.30 and 2.30pm.

Fundraising manager, Gary Wilson, said, “I’ve had the good fortune to meet many of our service users. Hearing about the difference guide dogs as a charity have made to their lives really crystallises how vital fundraising efforts such as hosting your own afternoon tea party are – plus who could say no to cake?

Tickets for the local event, costing £20, are available from hotel reception by telephoning 028 82242520. You are welcome to bring your doggie along and there will be music throughout the afternoon from Lee McCrystall.

l To find out how you can get involved in the Guide Dogs Tea Party, visit guidedogs.org.uk/teaparty.