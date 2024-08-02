Avril marks 15 years of life-saving volunteer work

Avril Throne, a devoted mother and grandmother, has marked an impressive milestone in her life – 15 years of volunteering with Foyle Search and Rescue (FSR).

By day, the Bready woman works diligently behind the till at Menary’s in Omagh, a role she has held for 30 years.

By night, however, her dedication takes on a different form as she contributes to safeguarding lives along the River Foyle.

Speaking with the UH, Avril reflected on her decision to volunteer with Foyle Search and Rescue.

“My kids grew up and began moving out, heading to university, and I found the house was getting very empty,” she began.

“I felt like I wanted to do something useful, and was aware of Foyle Rescue because I am originally from Derry.

“So I had a bit of extra time and thought – I’ll look into it.”

Avril contacted the charity, went for an interview and began volunteering in 2009.

“That’s how it came to be about and I have never looked back!”

Volunteering with Foyle Search and Rescue has provided Avril with a profound sense of purpose.

“I lost my husband four years ago, and keeping busy with volunteering has really helped me cope with my grief,” she reveals.

“I mean, I lost my rock. I was married for 40 years and I lost my husband to leukaemia, so from that point of view, volunteering kept me busy along with my work and my family, who were a great support.”

THE ROLE

Foyle Search and Rescue has been a crucial lifeline for the community, dedicated to preserving life around the River Foyle for over 31 years.

Avril explains her duties, “I do duty nights on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights, patrolling the Craigavon Bridge, Foyle Bridge, and the new Peace Bridge.

“On these shifts we patrol the river banks and bridges from 10pm at night until 3am in the morning.”

Avril’s role involves various tasks depending on the number of volunteers on duty.

“We split into groups – one team patrols in a jeep, another team sweeps the river in a boat, and another walks the perimeter of the water,” she says.

The focus is on preventing individuals from harming themselves.

“If we see someone at the railings who seems at risk, we try to move them to safety.”

The training and support Avril and her fellow volunteers receive from Foyle Search and Rescue are pivotal to their success.

Avril continued, “We are given so much useful training. I’m First Aid trained, have my boat test, and often train in interacting with clients and how to approach them.”

The charity also provides counseling services for volunteers, acknowledging the emotional toll the work can take.

“If we have a particularly traumatic search or recovery, it can weigh quite heavy,” Avril said.

“So the charity really looks after us. The volunteers also support and help each other to cope.

“They’re a great team of people.”

WORTHWHILE

Avril’s commitment to Foyle Search and Rescue is driven by the charity’s crucial role in the community.

“Foyle Search is very worthwhile and crucial, especially now,” she emphasises. “Mental health is a big issue, and many people feel like they aren’t coping.

“We offer support, assistance, and often just a listening ear.”

“We can offer people support, assistance and oftentimes people just need someone to talk to – they’re just at a loss.”

Avril’s dedication is evident in her reflections on the past 15 years. “I never thought 15 years ago that it would fly by so quickly – it passes in a blink!” she says.

“I’m proud of what the charity stands for and I enjoy being able to help and be there for people who are in trouble

“When I help to recover someone back to their family, I get a feeling of usefulness, like I have helped that family find closure – and that has really kept me going.”