B-Friend Hub working to support people living in isolation

VOLUNTEERING your time, company and listening ear to help a lonely member of the community is surely something worth considering.

However, as Loneliness Week 2024 has come and gone, so perhaps has the opportunity to reach out and offer support to a local person currently living in isolation.

And yet, in a bid to keep the conversation surrounding loneliness alive, whilst encouraging people to seriously contemplate donating their time, Laurence Harte at the B-Friend Hub in Omagh this week emphasised how much of a difference volunteering can make.

The B-Friend Hub delivers the ‘Beyond the Call Project’ across Omagh, Strabane and Fermanagh. It is a free and confidential service funded by the National Lottery Community Fund and offers phone befriending, home befriending, buddy sessions and signposting to people aged 60 and over.

“Without the commitment and generosity of our volunteers, the hub would not be able to support as many older people as we currently do,” began Laurence, project coordinator at the Hub.

In the Omagh area over the past 12 months the B-Friend Hub has made 5,617 phone calls and carried out 213 home visits to service users. Some service users receive one or more phone calls per week while others receive both phone calls and home visits.

Laurence explained how the hub receives referrals from social workers, occupational therapists and even concerned relatives, before summarising the essence of the organisation.

“People need support, people are willing to give help, and our organisation acts as a stepping stone or middleman, to connect the two,” stated Laurence succinctly.

VOLUNTEER

Sharing an example of their own experiences, a local volunteer for the B-Friend Hub explained, “I first contacted Laurence in the B-Friend Hub around March last year in 2023.

“I enjoy my calls and the lady I visit enjoys having me. We sometimes would take a run down to the shops for an ice cream, or go out for a cup of tea somewhere – just to get out of the house and get a change of scenery.”

The volunteer, who preferred not to be named, continued, “The reason why I started to volunteer came from a discussion around the dinner table in the lead up to Christmas, talking about people who are on their own on Christmas Day. We spoke about how there are people out there, especially older people, who don’t have anybody belonging to them and that just struck a chord with me.

“It makes me feel good to be able to give something to someone who perhaps is having a bit of a lonely time – they know that I will ring them once or twice a week, call to the house and show an interest, ask how their day was or how they are feeling.”

SERVICE USER

A service user at the B-Friend Hub conveyed their positive experience, stating “I was told from the moment I was put in touch with the B-Friend Hub that if I needed someone to call me every morning of the week, that would be arranged.

“At the minute, I get a phone call on a Wednesday and Friday morning and I find it very, very good,” the service user continued.

“I have met a true friend and they have just been my lifeline – they have brought me through some hard times and have been there for me every step of the way – but we have lots silly laughs too,” they chuckled.

“The volunteers are some of the most caring people that I have ever come across and I think anybody who has time on their hands, should consider volunteering with the B-Friend Hub.”

VOLUNTEER APPEAL

Laurence also emphasised how crucial volunteers are in the delivery of such a vital service within the community.

“We really can do nothing without the volunteers,” stressed Laurence.

“As a voluntary organisation the more volunteers we have, the more support we can offer to older people locally.

“Delivery is all by volunteers who genuinely give up their time completely free of charge. But also what the volunteers get out of it is unreal; they feel that they are putting something back into society themselves.”

If you could offer positive and regular contact to someone and help ease their loneliness, email Laurence on: laurence@thebefriendhub.org or call on: 07591952133.