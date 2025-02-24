Big splash in Fivemiletown as swimming pool finally reopens

A Co Tyrone swimming pool, which has been closed for the past four weeks after being damaged during Storm Eowyn, finally reopened today.

The swimming pool at Fivemiletown College and Community Youth Annexe had to be closed after a control box which manages the heating of the facility was damaged during the storm on January 24.

There has been a lot of frustration in the local community at the closure of the much-used pool.

However, a spokesperson for the college said it would reopen today.

The repair work was completed on Friday and it took the weekend to get temperatures in the pool back up again.

“We have sorely missed having the public come and go to our community facility,” added the spokesperson.

“We will be in touch accordingly to rearrange lessons so please be patient.

“We have a backlog of a month to reschedule and will do so as best we can.

“Thank you all for your patience and understanding in this matter. I would also like to thank Eugene McConnell and all the other councillors who gave their support in the background to resolve this issue as quickly as possible.”