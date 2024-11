A CASTLEDERG teenager who made history as the first person in Britain and the North to receive an NHS prescription for medical cannabis, is now ‘thriving’, according to his mum.

Billy Caldwell (19), suffers from a life-threatening form of epilepsy that left him reliant on a cocktail of traditional anti-epileptic medications, which had limited effectiveness in controlling his seizures.

His mother Charlotte’s long-running campaign to ‘Keep Billy Alive’ garnered widespread support.

After an extended search for effective treatment options, she found hope in Los Angeles, where Billy was prescribed medical cannabis. This marked a turning point for his health.

Then, in 2017, Billy’s GP issued the UK’s first NHS prescription for whole-plant medical cannabis.

However, his access to the medication was abruptly halted in May 2018, leaving Billy in a crisis as his supply ran dangerously low.

Following a high-profile campaign, the Home Office ultimately allowed him to resume his prescription. The breakthrough decision helped stabilize Billy’s condition, bringing an end to his life-threatening seizures.

Today, Billy’s life has transformed. His seizures are completely under control, allowing him to engage in everyday activities such as attending school, swimming, and horse riding.

“Billy is not just surviving; he’s thriving,” Charlotte shared. “He’s living his best life, and that’s all a mother can ask for.”

Despite the improvement in Billy’s condition, Charlotte claimed that current access to medical cannabis on the NHS was ‘very limited’, hindered by inconsistent supply and a lack of industry investment.

She warned that, without reform, the industry was headed for ‘disaster’.

Recent developments, however, offer hope. In February, a new clinic called Releaf opened in the UK, and is available for patients in Northern Ireland. Charlotte views this as a ‘huge milestone’, emphasizing the need for reliable and accessible treatments.