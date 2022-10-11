This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Brothers run London Marathon for children’s cancer charity

  • 11 October 2022
Brothers run London Marathon for children’s cancer charity
Coalisland brothers Brendan and Marty Woods delighted with their medals after completing the London Marathon.
Ronan McSherryBy Ronan McSherry - 11 October 2022
2 minutes read

Related articles:

A splash of paint and pride in Newtown Rainbow flags flying high ahead of Omagh Pride 2022 Ballygawley community celebrates Fr O’Dwyer’s 40 years Local project is awarded almost half a million in National Lottery funding

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY