Cancer charity says thank you for support

AN Omagh-based cancer charity has thanked all those who supported its annual Christmas Draw.

The first prize of £500 in the popular Care for Cancer fundraiser went to Nolleen McAleer.

Thirteen other prizes were also handed out. They went to: 2, Anna Armstrong (£100 Centra voucher); 3, Cathal McElhinney (£100 Glenpark Estate voucher); 4, Anne McNamee (Glendale car valet); 5, Francis McCann (quarter-ton of coal); 6, Herbie Graham (luxury Christmas hamper); 7, Diane Gallagher (£50 Bowes Brothers voucher); 8, Niamh Kelly (£50 Mellon Country Inn voucher); 9, Anna McAleer (£50 Doherty Oil voucher); 10, Jay Ferris (£50 Lisdergan Meats voucher); 11, Sean Smithson (Sweet Spot Hamper); 12, Reeshemah Sayers (luxury pampering hamper); 13, Debbie Hall (Hello Petal floral arrangement); 14, Des Hamilton (Mulligan’s Christmas Cake).

A spokesperson for the charity said, “Congratulations to our winners and thank you to the local businesses who donated the excellent prizes and to everyone who sold the tickets.”

Care for Cancer was established in Omagh in 1988, and since then, the charity has continued to provide love, light, and a range of support services to families, living within a 26-mile radius of the town, affected by cancer.

Bestowed with sensitivity and kindness, the services offered include: Transport to hospital appointments; complementary therapies; counselling; provision of recliner chairs; a bra-fitting service; and more.

“If you, or anyone you know, has been affected by cancer, please feel free to contact Care for Cancer on 028 82246599.”