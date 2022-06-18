Canon McKenna celebrates Diamond Jubilee

A LONG-AWAITED celebration marking 60 years since the Ordination to the priesthood of Canon John McKenna took place in St Macartan’s Church in Trillick on Sunday.

Parishioners from the area were joined by others from the parishes where Canon McKenna has also served since he was Ordained for the Clogher Diocese on June 4, 1961.

The celebration was originally due to take place last October, but was delayed by pandemic restrictions. Music and singing was provided by the excellent St Macartan’s Choir.

In an address to the special celebration on Sunday, the Bishop of Clogher, Dr Larry Duffy, said that Canon McKenna had witnessed many changes in the church during his six decades as a priest.

“Throughout your ministry, you have reached out to many people, accompanying them pastorally amidst the joys and sorrows, the doubts and fears, the hopes and dreams that life brings.

“Above all, you have preached the Gospel of Jesus Christ in word and deed, you have celebrated ther Sacred Liturgy with God’s people and have ministered his love and mercy.

“In all the parishes you have served – Cleenish, Pettigo, Clogher and Kilskerry – you have given yourself with generosity. In Kilskeery, your leadership in the building of St Macartan’s Church and other facilities will always be remembered. Your support for your brother priests through diocesan bodies and in other ways is also notable.”

Canon Shane McCaughey, a native of Trillick, said Canon McKenna would always be remembered for his drive in the building of the new church 30 years ago.

Former school Principal, John Donnelly, also highlighted many of the achievements that Canon McKenna had enjoyed in Trillick.

As well as parishioners from Kilskeery, Canon McKenna’s family and friends also travelled to the celebration which was followed afterwards by refreshments in Trillick Leisure Centre.