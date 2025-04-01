Charity quiz raises £13k in memory of popular Ardboe man

A CHARITY quiz night held at Ardboe Community Centre raised an impressive £13,645 in support of Lupus UK.

The event was organised by Carmel McPeake and her family in memory of Carmel’s late husband, Pat McPeake.

A total of 33 teams took part, with funds raised through both the quiz and a raffle.

After the event, the McPeake family presented the Lupus Northern Ireland committee with a cheque for the total amount raised. The committee expressed their deep gratitude for the incredible fundraising efforts and acknowledged the impact that this donation will have in helping those living with lupus.

Sharon McBride, from the Lupus Northern Ireland group, said: “Speaking on behalf of Lupus Northern Ireland, we want to express our deepest gratitude to everyone involved. Events like these not only help raise vital funds but also increase awareness of lupus and the challenges faced by those affected.

“The money raised from the event will go towards supporting Lupus UK’s work in providing essential resources, advocacy, and support for those living with lupus across Northern Ireland.

“Lupus Northern Ireland extends its heartfelt thanks to the McPeake family, everyone who attended, donated, or contributed to making the night such a resounding success.”

Lupus is an often misunderstood and difficult to diagnose illness. According to the Lupus UK website lupus is a chronic autoimmune disease where the immune system is dysfunctional and mistakenly identifies the body’s own tissues as foreign invaders. In people with lupus, the immune system creates autoantibodies to attack the body’s tissues.

These form immune complexes which cause inflammation and damage which can affect the organs and/or the joints in some lupus patients.

Lupus Northern Ireland holds support group meetings throughout the year and has an active Facebook group, providing an important space for those affected by lupus to connect and share experiences.

In October, the group will host an Information Day in collaboration with Lupus UK, offering expert advice and resources for those living with the condition.