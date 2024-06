A proud cavalcade of tractors and trucks trekked through the heart of Plumbridge at the weekend to poignantly remember the lives of three members of the Ward family, and raise money for charity.

Organised by Sinead Ward, the ‘Ward Family Tractor Run’ took place yesterday (Sunday) afternoon, in memory of her father, Nishi Ward, who passed away in November 2017, her brother, Aodhán, who passed away in May 2018, and her uncle, Brian Ward, who passed away in August 2018.

Advertisement

All monies from this event, which featured both modern and vintage vehicles, will be donated to Air Ambulance NI.

This charity was hand-picked by the Ward family as it was the air ambulance’s ‘Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) that came to Nishi’s aid following his accident, and in kind acknowledgment of the vital work that they continue to provide for others throughout the region.

A well-known businessman, Nishi Ward was tragically killed in a quad bike accident on Thursday, November 2, 2017. Mr Ward’s only son, Aodhán, sadly passed away just six months later, aged 15.

Damien McAnespie, fundraising manager for Air Ambulance NI, described the event as ‘an emotional day for the family’.

“We are very grateful for the support of the Ward family in organising this event in memory of Nishi, Aodhán and Brian,” he said.

The charity, Air Ambulance Northern Ireland, in partnership with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, provides the HEMS for the whole of the North. The HEMS team attend patients who are seriously ill or injured, bringing emergency pre-hospital care direct to the casualty.

The aircraft can reach anywhere in the North in approximately 25 minutes, and, on average, the medical team are called upon twice every day.

Advertisement

The ‘Ward Family Tractor Run’ run will take place on Sunday, June 2, with registration taking place from 12 noon, before leaving Plumbridge Mart at 1pm.

Refreshments and a raffle at Plumbridge Parochial Hall followed the tractor run.

For anyone who could not make the event, and who would still like to donate, please visit: www.justgiving.com/page/wardtractortruckrun