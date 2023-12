EVERYBODY loves a creative charity event around this time of year, and, perhaps, that is why the annual Tattysallagh Christmas Crib Festival is one of the town’s festive favourites.

This year, more than 300 nativity sets from around the world will be put on display in Omagh’s St Joseph’s Hall on Saturday, December 16 and Sunday, December 17, with all the proceeds raised going towards helping people in Ukraine and Gaza.

As usual, large crowds are expected to attend the event, as local people throw on their Christmas jumpers, summon their seasonal spirit, and spend the afternoon taking in this breathtaking spectacle.

Helen Barrett, a former primary school teacher who is one of the organisers, told the UH that she is looking forward to what the weekend has to bring.

“The proceeds of this year’s crib festival will be divided between Gaza, Ukraine and Mellon Educate – a charity which since its inception in the early 2000s has helped build houses for 175,000 homeless people in some of South Africa’s poorest townships,” she explained. “Hopefully, given the nature of the charities we have selected this year, local people with the same generosity they have demonstrated in previous years.”

New and interesting nativity sets from various countries around the world have been added to the collection this year, so there will be plenty of new scenes to see for retuning visitors.

“I have been overwhelmed by the huge crowds that have attended the festival since it began and by people’s immense generosity in laying down donations,” Helen added.

During the weeks of Advent, the display will be visible via Facebook on the ‘Tattysallagh Crib Festival 2023’ page.

On Saturday, December 16 the exhibition will be open from 1-7pm in St Joseph’s Hall, while on Sunday doors will open at 11am and close at 7pm. Tea and coffee will be available throughout.