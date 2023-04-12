Cliodhna Fullen to host workshop which aids intrusive thoughts

When it comes to our mental health and well-being, it is essential to recognise and acknowledge our thoughts and feelings. Often, we may find ourselves fighting what feels like a losing battle against our very own internal-monologue.

We can attend a gym to cater to our physical fitness, or a dentist to maintain our oral health – but how can we exercise our own thought process?

If you, or someone you love, struggles with intrusive thoughts, then Cliodhna Fullen’s ‘Understanding You!’ event might just be what you have been looking for.

Described as a ‘masterclass in working from the inside out’, this inspiring event is set to take place in Omagh’s Silverbirch Hotel next Sunday (April 16) from 11am until 1pm.

Joining Cliodhna will be local man, Gary Wallace. The pair have previously worked together on numerous occasions, and have inspired audiences all across Ireland.

“I have been running and hosting these kind of events for five years now,” explains Cliodhna. “I host them, and invite local guests along to share their wisdom and knowledge.

“Having worked with Gary before, I wanted him involved as his wisdom and knowledge is impeccable.”

Further explaining the concept of bringing a more local approach to such an inspiring events, Cliodhna said, “It’s about locals relating to locals, and sharing their stories with the hope of helping people understand themselves, their thoughts, their life, and helping them to make peace with the past so they can live in the present.”

With the objective of trying to target human potential, the Understanding You! event will take its audience on a journey in which they are invited to ‘go deep into the science of our subconscious in a light-hearted way’.

“It’s all about promoting the true essence of well-being and what it is,” concluded Cliodhna.

Cliodhna is a personal development coach and talk show host who works with clients on healing and self love.

She was a drama and dance teacher for more than 13 years, teaching over 900 children a week in the North, as well as having produced musicals and short films, all while prepping kids with essential, fundamental life skills.

l Tickets to the event can be purchased online via Cliodhna’s social media pages. Simply search ‘Cliodhna Fullen’ on most major social media networks to contact her directly for your purchase.