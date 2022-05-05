Online mens mental health group helping hundreds across Ireland

TWO Tyrone men who set up a men’s mental health support group have been heartened by how readily hundreds of local people have joined up.

Over 500 people from across Ireland have joined ‘Boys Talk’ on Facebook since the group was created by Thomas Goulding and Patrick Thomas just a few months ago.

Boys Talk provides a digital space – and soon a physical one too – where men struggling with their mental health can go to support one another.

Thomas, a Dublin native who has been adopted by Mountfield, a small rural community just outside Omagh, this week told the UlsterHerald more about the group.

“Unfortunately there aren’t many places for men to reach out when they find themselves in a dark place, and we’re hoping to give lads an outlet where they’ll receive a bit of love and support with zero judgment,” began Thomas.

Thomas speaks eloquently about the normality of mental illness and sees despair as a condition which can beset any of us, regardless of who we are or what we do.

“We all have a story, and we’ve all suffered at different times in our lives. The group is about ordinary lads with ordinary lives and struggles coming together to help each other through the troubles life throws at you.”

Thomas continued, “The reason the group is male only – aside from the higher rates of male suicide – is because we feel some men are more inclined to open up and show their vulnerability when women aren’t around.

“The absence of a female presence – for reasons I can’t fully explain – can make it a bit easier to break down those barriers we men build around ourselves.”

Thomas explained what makes Boys Talk unique from other services.

“There are a lot of great phone services out there that do sensational work but, at the end of the day, you can’t really relate to them like you can someone who shares with you their own life experience.

“On Boys Talk, you can post openly or anonymously and, either way, you’ll receive support and advice through messages and comments.

“We have a monthly Zoom meeting where a speaker shares his journey, and, if you wish, you can share yours.

“And we have a mentorship programme where members, if they find a mentor they can really relate to, can chat to them one-to-one through messenger and seek help or support.”

Thomas said Boys Talk belongs to everybody who needs it and he invited any man who needs help, or anybody who knows someone who does, to join the Boys Talk Facebook group.

Thomas added, “We are also starting a ‘walk and talk’ session soon where members can meet up for a walk and coffee in different areas.”