THE Probation Board for Northern Ireland (PBNI) held a showcase for local partners and stakeholders including local politicians highlighting the positive impact community service has to local communities at Parkanaur Trust.

Parkanaur Trust, Castlecaulfield is a long-time partner of PBNI, providing work for people on a community sentence.

Community service hours are completed under the supervision of PBNI staff.

The work undertaken at Parkanaur includes strimming, weeding, grass cutting, planting and maintaining the walled garden and rose gardens, assisting with planting/maintenance in the polytunnels and buildings maintenance throughout the grounds.

Probation has been assisting Parkanaur in the upkeep of a building and grounds that are significant to the local history of Castlecaulfield and to the local community.

Probation chief executive Amanda Stewart said, “Community service is a court-imposed sentence that also provides an opportunity for people we supervise to make amends for the impact of their crimes.

“Anyone serving a community service sentence is managed and supervised in a way to challenge their behaviours whilst supporting them to change their lives around.

“Like many of our community service sites, Parkanaur provides an opportunity for our squads, supervised by our staff, to positively contribute to the charity, the local community and anyone who visits the park.”

Waldemar Mietlicki, general manager, said, “It takes a lot of work to maintain the premises and grounds we have, especially when they are Grade A historical listed buildings and parts of the grounds are open to the public.

“We are delighted to partner with Probation to help clean and maintain the grounds.

“Their contribution is invaluable, and we hope many of them understand how important the impact of their work here is for service users, the local community and the general public.”

Michelle Grant, area manager for Mid Ulster, said, “Communities, charities, voluntary organisations, sports clubs, and churches all benefit from the non-paid work our closely supervised squads and placements provide.

“Our partnership with local communities is important to us as we work together to change lives for safer communities.”