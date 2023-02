SUPPORT has been pouring in across Cookstown for Holy Trinity College’s MacRory Cup team ahead of their all-Tyrone showdown against the boys from Omagh CBS on Sunday.

Among those wishing the lads ‘all the best’ was local SDLP councillor Kerri Martin, who said, “We are all behind you.”

This Sunday will see Holy Trinity play in the final for a second time after heartbreaking defeat last year.

Advertisement

“There has been a great buzz around training and everyone is really looking forward to it,” said team captain, Ruiari McHugh.

“A few of the boys have the experience from last year’s final and we want to try and take that into the game.

“Everyone is buzzing to get out there and play in an all-Tyrone MacRory Cup Final.”

There was an incredible atmosphere in the air on Tuesday morning as the school welcomed players, staff, media representatives and sponsors ahead of the all-Tyrone derby decider.

‘Holy Trinity! Holy Trinity!’ chanted the first year students in anticipation of the crunch match.

Teacher at the school and team coach, Peter Canavan welcomed those in attendance, introducing Secretary of the Ulster Schools’ GAA, Seamus Woods to say a few words.

He said, “I hope that both the players and teams will play to their full potential. If both teams can do that, then, at the end of the day, may the best team win.”

Advertisement

School principal, Isabel Russell, then expressed support for Holy Trinity.

“It’s been a hard-fought campaign. The amount of dedication and commitment from our coaches, players, families, sponsors and the community is not to be underestimated.

“The partnership between schools and GAA clubs is so important and while it was great to be in the final last year, we appreciate the chance even more this year. I know that these lads will go out on the pitch and do themselves proud.”