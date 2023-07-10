Council backs plan for disabled parking bay in Coalisland

MID Ulster District Council’s environment committee has backed plans for the introduction of a disabled person’s parking bay in Coalisland.
At a meeting of the committee on Monday, July 3, council’s assistant director of property services, Terry Scullion, told members the local authority had received correspondence from the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) Roads in relation to disabled person’s parking bay at The Square in Coalisland.
DfI Roads has sent two pieces of correspondence to the local authority in relation to this parking bay, first on April 26 and then on June 2. The first piece of correspondence notes DfI Roads is seeking to install the disabled parking bay outside 23 The Square, Coalisland, following an application from a business. The second piece of correspondence details a waiting limit DfI Roads wish to place on the proposed parking bay.
It is proposed to limit waiting in the bay to two hours with no return in two hours from Monday to Saturday, from 8am to 6pm.
A proposal for council to endorse the proposals as submitted by DfI Roads was put forward by Councillor Niall McAleer and seconded by Cllr Jolene Groogan.
