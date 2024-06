FERMANAGH and Omagh District Council has officially reopened play parks at Hunter’s Crescent and Mullaghmore following significant improvement works as part of its ambitious Play Park Strategy.

The recent enhancements included upgrading existing equipment and introducing new items, creating opportunities for more inclusive play experiences.

The improved play parks now feature a variety of equipment designed to be accessible to children of all abilities. The upgrades are a crucial part of the council’s ongoing efforts to provide safe, clean, and engaging environments where children and young people can be active and healthy.

Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Cllr John McClaughry, expressed his satisfaction with the completed projects during his visit to the sites. He emphasised the importance of providing spaces that encourage physical activity among young residents.

“I was pleased to have the opportunity to visit Hunter’s Crescent and Mullaghmore Play Parks to see the completed works. It is important that we provide opportunities for our children and young people to be active. The continued roll out of the council’s play park strategy helps us to achieve this by ensuring accessible, safe and clean play park provision across the District,” said Cllr McClaughry.

The council’s play park strategy, now in its fourth year of implementation, aims to create vibrant and inclusive play spaces that contribute to the overall health of the community.

Local residents interested in learning more about the upgrades and the strategy can visit Fermanagh and Omagh District Council’s website at www.fermanaghomagh. com.