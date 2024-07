A CORNERSTONE of the Ballygawley community for nearly six decades has recently relocated to new, modern premises.

Moyenir Credit Union, which was established in 1967, acquired the former Danske Bank building in early 2022 and has since transformed it into a state-of-the-art facility to better serve its members.

The transition to the new building marks a significant milestone for Moyenir Credit Union. Staff have worked tirelessly alongside main contractors AMD and Hamill Architects to bring their vision for the new space to fruition.

Advertisement

The result is a spacious, modern, and welcoming environment designed to enhance the member experience and accommodate the growing needs of the local community.

A spokesperson said, “Moyenir Credit Union Ltd was established with the sole purpose to serve the local community and surrounding local areas and continues to do so today.

“We look forward to welcoming our current and prospective members into a spacious, modern and welcoming environment.”