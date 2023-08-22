Dungannon student receives scholarship to study in America

A Dungannon student will soon be embarking on the trip of a lifetime to the USA after being selected to take part in a special scholarship.

Part of the ‘Study USA’ programme, Max Gilroy is one of just 56 Northern Irish pupils chosen to study business and STEM subjects in American colleges across 22 states.

The programme, which aims to aid the scholar’s career prospects for their return to the country, will see Max living large for the next year at Waynesberg University in Pennsylvania.

Speaking before his departure, Max, who is currently studying Law at Queen’s University, Belfast, said. “I applied for Study USA as felt it was an extremely unique opportunity to spend a year studying in an American college.

“I love traveling and meeting new people, so the programme seemed like a great way to do both, while also developing a range of skills that will directly increase my employability.”

‘Meeting new people’

Max continued, “I’m hoping that my time in the United States will enhance my understanding of business, and compliment my current studies at Queen’s.

“I’m looking forward to meeting new people and learning more about American culture, and hope that my experience will lead to a lot of exciting and new opportunities.”

The initiative comes from the British Council, who manages the Study USA programme, on behalf of the Department for the Economy.

This scholarship has seen more than 2,000 students from Northern Ireland reach the far corners of the ‘States, for an experience of a life time since its launch in 1994.

Jonathan Stewart, director of the British Council in Northern Ireland, said the students will be able to develop ‘valuable links’ for the careers ahead of them.

“We’re delighted to be partnering with the Department for the Economy to deliver Study USA, a prestigious scholarship programme that has gone from strength-to-strength since its inception in 1994.

He said “Study USA greatly enhances the employability skills of the students taking part in the programme, with many returning to work in Northern Ireland for employers with US and global links.”

‘Exhance academic skills’

He explained that while in the US, the students will have the opportunity to ‘enhance their academic skills’, but also to develop their people and intercultural skills that will prepare them for working for future employers in Northern Ireland.

“We know that this year’s students will be great ambassadors for Northern Ireland,” he said. “We wish them every success for the exciting year ahead, and we look forward to welcoming them back to celebrate the class of 2024 next year.”

For students wanting an academic adventure, applications for Study USA for 2024-25 will open in September 2023.

l To find out more about the programme, please visit: nireland.britishcouncil.org/opportunities/study-usa