IVAN Sproule has been confirmed as Dergview manager for next season.

And the newly-appointed Darragh Park supremo has wasted little time in naming a familiar face as his number two.

It is last year’s captain Blaine Burns who has decided to take his first steps into management while continuing to play.

The 35-year-old said it was a “no-brainer” to accept the new role as Sproule’s assistant.

“I spoke to Ivan, family and friends and they told me to go for because it is perfect for me. I knew that anyway by speaking to Ivan,” he said.

“We have a great relationship, we have known each other for a long time, there is a lot of trust there.

“Our ambitions, our goals, our thoughts and feelings around football align with each other so for me it was a no brainer to be honest.

“I’ve been involved with the club since I was 17. I have been a lifetime at the club.

“It’s a club that is close to my heart, it’s a club that means everything to me, It’s my club as well.”

Sproule is delighted the Strabane man has agreed to be his assistant.

The former Northern Ireland international is firmly focused on improved development going forward and insists brother and reserve team manager Andrew Sproule will have a more involved role in creating a pathway for players.

“There are no better men when you consider how many games we have played for this club between us,” added Sproule.

“Blaine has wore the badge and arm band for numerous years and knows what it is to play for Dergview. I feel we can now go down a different pathway.

“It’s going to be difficult, it’s going to be tough but when you are going into those difficult places you want good men behind you and I feel I have got that.”

