LOCAL community transport organisation Easilink, which provides vital services to elderly and vulnerable residents, is reaching out for more volunteer drivers to help expand its offerings.

The organisation, a lifeline for many in the Strabane area, relies heavily on its dedicated volunteers, who make four in every ten trips possible.

On Halloween night, Easilink volunteers and office staff gathered at Strabane Golf Club for a catch-up dinner. The event, led by Easilink CEO Claire Russell, offered team members a chance to connect and learn about the organisation’s latest developments. Ms Russell took the opportunity to appeal to the public, emphasising how volunteering with Easilink is about more than just transportation.

Advertisement

“Volunteering with Easilink is more than getting people from A to B,” she said. “They are a friendly face, a happy connection, a person that our passengers have confidence in and can rely on.

“They make a real difference in people’s lives and are such an asset to their community and add significant value to our service. We really appreciate the difference they are making and the expertise, knowledge, and commitment they bring.”

Radio star and Strabane native, Hugo Duncan called in to meet the volunteers and spent the evening with the team chatting and entertaining the group with some great yarns and songs.

He also helped manager, Caroline Gallagher to hand out some yummy Halloween Cakes, a small gesture of thanks for the huge amount of work carried out by the volunteers.