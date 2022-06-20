Omagh Library hosting a Energy Café

DUE to the continuing increase in the cost of living, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council is hosting an Energy Café in Omagh Library on June 23.

Speakers will provide advice, and support for residents, on how to reduce their household expenses. There will be a particular focus on reducing the cost of heating homes and saving on electricity, and a number of organisations will be available on the day to discuss any queries or concerns that residents may have.

To support residents in increasing their household income, Omagh Independent Advice Service will be conducting benefit entitlement checks which can help to identify missed benefit claims or provide reassurance that all entitlements are being claimed.

Advertisement

The Consumer Council will also be in attendance to check if residents are currently on the best electricity tariff for their current circumstances, whilst also giving advice on how to switch energy providers. Attendees are encouraged to bring their latest energy bill to the event to enable checking of the most suitable tariff.

Agencies will be available to help you reduce your oil usage, prevent fuel theft, budget for oil payments or support you on saving money on your oil bill. Guidance can also be given on domestic energy efficiency grants and their eligibility criteria. Fermanagh and Omagh District Council supports those residents who wish to become more sustainable and energy efficient, with guidance on both being available on the day.

Speaking about the Energy Café, the Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Councillor Barry McElduff said, “The current increase in the cost of living is unprecedented in our lifetime and is having a significant impact on many households.

“Higher energy costs mean that many residents are having to make difficult decisions about how to spend their income. This, in turn, is having a detrimental impact on health and well being and is placing huge stress on families.

“I commend the Council for hosting this event with a variety of key organisations in attendance to offer advice and support to our residents at this difficult time.

The event is open to everyone and I would encourage residents to avail of the services that will be in attendance.”

The event takes place from 12.30 – 5.00pm and attendees can drop in at any time that suits – please note, there will be a special gift for the first 30 attendees. Waiting times may apply for those who wish to avail of a benefit entitlement check or receive guidance on electricity tariffs.

Advertisement

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council would like to thank all agencies who are attending including The Consumer Council, Omagh Independent Advice Services, Health Improvement Team, the Northern Ireland Housing Executive and St Vincent de Paul. This event has been part funded by the Public Health Agency.