“WE are forever grateful,” says Ciara McGonagle, ward manager at Ash Villa, after two families raised over £26,000 to transform the dementia assessment unit at the Tyrone and Fermanagh Hospital.

Last year, Finbarr McPhillips from Carrickmore and Sinead Devlin from Kildress, who both lost their fathers to Vascular Dementia, organised a packed show in The Patrician Hall, Carrickmore, raising £26,500 for Ash Villa and Dementia NI.

Finbarr and Sinead saw the fruits of their efforts on Monday of this week as they toured the newly renovated Ash Villa ward.

Ciara McGonagle expressed profound gratitude for the Gallagher and McPhillips families’ hard work and dedication.

“The money has gone a long way in creating a dementia-friendly, homely space for all the inpatients we care for daily. It has enabled us to provide equipment that enhances our care and creates comforting spaces for families during difficult times.”

Finbarr McPhillips described the fundraising event, ‘A Night For Dementia,’ as a massive success.

“In February 2023, Sinead Devlin and I ran the event in memory of our fathers, Packie McPhillips and Eddie Gallagher. We raised £26,500, donating £20,500 to Ash Villa, a dementia assessment and admissions unit.

“As families, we found the staff to be outstanding and a great support.”

The donation supported a full refurbishment of Ash Villa, benefiting many dementia patients locally. The funds allowed for a state-of-the-art transformation, including a large interactive iPad on wheels for patient interaction.

“The money has fully refurbished Ash Villa into a state-of-the-art home for future dementia patients and their families,” Finbarr said.

A £6,000 donation also enhanced Dementia NI, a charity driving positive change for people living with dementia.

“We are very grateful to the artists, our families, businesses, and people who supported the fundraiser. The event was close to our hearts, and we were overwhelmed by the support from our local and surrounding parishes. With the increasing number of dementia patients, we hope our event provides better understanding and support for individuals living with dementia and their caregivers.”