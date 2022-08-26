Final open day for Coalisland uniform exchange

A FINAL open day will be held on Saturday for the school uniform exchange in Coalisland.
Last week, organisers of the exchange said they had seen demand for help more than double, due to the cost of living crisis.
Volunteers at Coalisland Foodbank uniform exchange are urging parents not to suffer in silence and reach out for help as the new school term approaches. This Saturday, the foodbank will hold its final open day from 4pm to 6pm at St Patrick’s Hall in the town.
Last year, 230 families came forward to avail of the uniform exchange in Coalisland and this year that figure has more than doubled, according to Dympna Heron from Coalisland Community Foodbank. The exchange offers uniforms for St Joseph’s College, Coalisland, St Joseph’s Grammar, Donaghnore, St Patrick’s Academy, Dungannon and primary schools – Annaghmore, Aughamullan, Edendork, Brocagh, Kingsisland, Primate Dixon and Gaelscoil.
