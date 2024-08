ALL proceeds raised by the upcoming Run Fintona Run 5k will be donated to charities chosen by the families of two local men who tragically passed away earlier this year.

Eric Deazley and Frank O’Flaherty both lost their lives in untimely fashion in 2024, leaving their families and the wider community devastated.

To honour their memory and acknowledge how much both men meant to the village, the money generated by this year’s run will go to two organisations selected by their families.

“Fintona Pearses GAC minor ladies lost two fathers this year with the passing of Eric Deazley and Frank O’Flaherty,” said Clodagh, community officer for Fintona Pearses GAC and chief organiser of the Run Fintona Run 5k.

“Both were great sponsors and supporters of all things community in Fintona. But, more than that, they were both great family men.

“This year, to pay our respect to them, we invited their families to pick the charities that will benefit from the Run Fintona Run 5k.

“We were delighted when both agreed, choosing NI Chest Heart and Stroke and Aware NI, respectively,” said Clodagh.

The event started out seven years ago, as one inseparable from Fintona Pearses GAC.

However, though it still has its origins firmly rooted in the local gaelic football club, Clodagh explained that successful steps have been taken in recent years to turn into a truly cross community event.

To that end, the Fintona Pearses crest has been swapped out for a specific Run Fintona Run insignia. As well as that, the run no longer begins at St Lawrence’s Park, with athletes now congregating and setting off from Ecclesville.

“The effect has been that we have seen the numbers steadily elevate over the years,” reflected Clodagh.

“This year looks set to see a record breaking number of entries.”

The Run Fintona Run 5k 2024 will take place on Saturday, September 14 at 11am and you can register online or in St Lawrence’s Primary School on the morning.

“It’s a nice flat run with a good balance of forest and road. It is the perfect route to either make your 5k debut or set a personal best. Oh, and we’ve a great selection of end-line refreshments, so your thirst will be quickly quenched after you cross the line,” concluded Clodagh.

The primary sponsor for this year’s event is McAtee Bros Property Management. Fintona Credit Union have sponsored cash prizes for male and female over-18s, under-16s and under-12s. Other sponsors have also donated kindly.