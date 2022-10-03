Folk Park to host Black History Month celebration

The Ulster American Folk Park will be the setting for the first-ever Black History Month celebrations in the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council area this Wednesday, October 5.

Organised by ERANO (Empowering Refugees and Newcomers Organisation), funded by Apex and Radius Housing, FODC Good Relations Department, and the National Lottery the event promises to be full of family fun with Afro/ Caribbean beats, food, and cultural artefacts on display. Guest speakers from ASCONI will be in attendance to highlight the significance of the event and the reasons why such events can help to cut down prejudices, stereotypes, and racism.

The launch event will celebrate the varied cultures of people of African descent living in the FODC area and across the province. The event will be open to all, and the rich cultural heritage of the African people will be showcased by African/Caribbean music and dance, authentic African food, and the spoken word. Workshops for children will be available and interactive drumming sessions will ensure they get to enjoy and participate in the event whatever their age.

Advertisement

The month-long theme will continue with school workshops lead by African educators and a reading circle which will conclude with a discussion on Black History Month and the current narrative around black history.