Fond memories shared at St Brigid’s reunion

TWENTY-ONE years… where has that time gone?!

Starting St Brigid’s High School in September 1996, never did we suspect that we would, in June 2000, be receiving from Mrs McCormick, our dear principal, a beautiful Belleek brooch of the St Brigid’s Cross; a final farewell gift to us.

It was an end of an era.

Our days of being referred to as ‘the St Biddie’s girls’ or the ‘tea towels’ – because of our white and blue checked shirts – had come to an end.

The long-anticipated wait of St Brigid’s finally amalgamating with St Pat’s had come to fruition, and entering into fifth year, we were sooo excited to finally be mixing with the ‘boys’ at long last. The dawn of a new era of Sacred Heart College had started.

On September 2000, we were greeted by our new principal, Mr McDermott.

As we gazed excitedly over at the boys in the hall, huge smiles spread across our faces – our hormones were driving us mad as we hopped and jumped up and down, whispered and giggled non-stop.

It was then that we received the devastating news that, alas, we were the ONLY Year Group NOT allowed to be mixed with the boys.

For the simple reason that we were now entering our second year of GCSEs, and the schools could not align our classes as the subjects were too varied.

Our efforts of us all agreeing on our first day at Sacred Heart College to paint our nails ‘pink to make the boys wink’ had failed.

But all was not lost, for we still had our St Biddie’s technology and design teenage crushes; Mr Seamus McCaughey and Mr Mark Deehan – fresh out of St Mary’s University College at the time – to gaze longingly at.

Reminiscing over the past 21 years, the topic of the ‘hot teachers’ came up, and it was all agreed that these two teachers have, indeed, aged like fine wine .

One of our St Biddie’s girls, who was noticeably absent and sadly missed, was Paula Murphy (RIP). Gone too soon, she was considered one of the ‘cool’ girls, who had a real zest for life and always up for a laugh.

Although gone, she was not forgotten, and it was agreed by all, that. forever engrained in our memories, will be ‘Our Paula’ – the day after our Sacred Heart Formal, running down Omagh High Street, in a whimsical fashion in broad daylight in her formal dress; smiling, laughing and looking as beautiful as can be.

The days are long, but the years are quick.

It is hard to believe that 21 years ago, we were in the prime of our lives; full of love, life and laughter.

We all agreed that we should meet up again in another 21 years – that would leave us just short of turning 60.

As this reality began to sink in… we thought that Christmas 2022 would be more fitting, as life is too short, and time with family and friends is too precious.

So why wait, when we can be making more memories together now. To all the St Brigid’s girls in my year (1996-2001), I want to thank you for the lasting memories you have given me.

The giggles, the fun and the endless craic, it will be forever cherished in my heart.

UP ST BRIGID’S… ST BIDDIE’S FOREVER!

BY SINEAD DUNCAN (DEVLIN)