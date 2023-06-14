Fun festivities as Sunflower Early Years celebrate 40th birthday

A SPECIAL ‘Coffee and Fun Morning’ has helped Sunflower Early Years mark their 40-year milestone with joy, excitement and pride.

As the kids eyes widened at all the thrilling attractions, including Corbally Fun Farm, face painting, balloon modelling four key members reflected on what were memorable and successful years for the playschool, with community spirit at the heart of it all.

As I crossed the multi-coloured terrain alongside Nora McKenna, the friendly-faced playgroup leader introduced me to three women who hold Sunflower close to their hearts – Bernie Mulrine, Kathleen McCarney and Gretta McCarney.

Advertisement

It was in 1983 that the Fintona parents banded together to establish the playschool in early November of that year, with key figures such as Marian Blaney being instrumental in its conception.

Cherith Keys was the only employed member of staff in the very beginning, with the parents simply working from a rota.

Now, the playgroup features a tight-knit team of staff, and it continues going from strength-to-strength, with an enrolment of 40 children.

‘Test of time’

The name ‘Sunflower’ Early Years was conjured up by local woman Ann McDermott, and, in Fintona, everyone has someone who began their life’s journey as a ‘Sunflower.’

“The playgroup has stood the test of time,” began Bernie Mulrine, a former health visitor in Fintona for almost 30 years.

“It was a community playgroup for the community, and its success was attributed to the dedicated playgroup staff, parents and businesses.”

Advertisement

In those inaugural playgroup years, Bernie was influential. She frequented the playgroup, lending a helpful hand and remaining a constant and friendly face for many years.

“Countless numbers of children in Fintona and beyond had the privilege of a positive early years’ experience at Sunflower,” continued Bernie. “And, indeed, many lifelong friendships stemmed from those early days.”

And, as we were perched on chairs fit for a toddler, two key playgroup assistants from down through the years expressed their delight at seeing the playgroup reach such a victorious milestone – reflecting back on their years with Sunflower.

Kathleen McCarney began working with the playgroup around 1993.

“My role was to assist the leader which consisted of everything really. Setting up, minding the children, preparing snacks and much more,” she said. “Walking in here today and seeing all the vibrant, bright colours is just great.

“Many generations of Fintona families have passed through this playschool,” she added. “It has been part of the community, it is still part of the community, and hopefully, it will be for years to come.”

‘The children’

Gretta McCarney, current playgroup assistant, has been with Sunflower for 23 years. And, when asked what she enjoyed most, her answer was ‘the children’.

“It’s great to be here with the children, working with them and caring for them,” she said. “To help children in any way, be it with speech, sharing or even just listening or reaading to them, is so rewarding.

“Our 40th milestone is a great achievement for Fintona, and every one of us who have worked here.”

Gretta winded back the clock to the primitive years of Sunflower Early Years.

“I remember in the beginning, the nearest phone to the playschool was over on the footpath outside Loane’s shop,” she recalled. “So, we would set out over to the shop with a bag of 10ps if we urgently needed a parent.

“And you didn’t doddle, you sprinted,” chuckled Kathleen.

As the women remembered making their own Playdoh, current playgroup leader Nora McKenna affirmed that this was still the case today at Sunflower.

“Cream of tartar, cooking oil, food colouring, salt and hot water,” Nora recited with pride.

‘One of the best’

Nora has been one of only three playgroup leaders to take the reins down the years, the others being Cherith Keys in the beginning, followed by Dorine Boland.

She spoke fondly of her time at the playgroup to date.

“I’ve been the playgroup leader for over 14 years, and I can say with certainty the children are what makes Sunflower Early Years so special,” Nora said. “It’s so lovely to watch a child begin with us, and watch them grow, develop and learn throughout their time here.

“Maybe they were that shy child in the corner, and now they are outgoing and playing happily with the other children – it’s very rewarding to see.”

All the women spoke in harmony about the fulfilling nature of the job, nurturing each child and teaching them the vital lessons and skills they will go on to use in their lives.

And, in a statement which encapsulates Sunflower Early Years, Bernie concluded, “Standards are high, and parents want only the best for their children. And Sunflower Early Years is definitely one of the best.”