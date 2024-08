THE community of Killyclogher will come together on Thursday for a special 5k fun run and walk in support of Dervla Dolan, who has been selected as the Melbourne Rose for this year’s prestigious Rose of Tralee festival.

The event will commence at 6.30pm at Youth Sport Omagh and aims to rally support for Dervla as she prepares for one of Ireland’s most celebrated cultural events.

The 25-year-old, who has lived in Melbourne since 2022, was selected to participate in the Rose of Tralee festival which takes place next week from August 16-20.

Since being chosen, Dervla has been actively promoting the festival and connecting with local communities, including attending the Ulster Fleadh and visiting schools and businesses across Tyrone.

Dervla shared her excitement about the upcoming festival, saying, “I was lucky to meet some of the Roses at the Galway Races this week. It’s all getting very real now!”

In addition to her Rose of Tralee duties, she spearheaded the ‘Run for Enda’ in Melbourne, raising £2,622 for the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

“I hope to use the platform of the Rose of Tralee to raise awareness across Ireland of the great work that both the Kevin Bell Trust and the Enda Dolan Foundation do,” added Dervla, who has a busy schedule before the festival.

“We start our tour of Ireland on Sunday when we will visit local attractions and businesses in Kildare, Offaly, Dublin, Cork and Kerry.”

Several businesses, including House of Vixen, Loft Bridal, Dress and Go, Louie’s Looks, Bellamianta, and The Hat Gallery, have generously sponsored items for Dervla’s tour.

“I have an amazing support crew of family and friends making the journey from Tyrone to Tralee to enjoy the festival,” continued Dervla.

“I’d also like to thank the amazing local businesses who have sponsored items for this experience.”

Everyone is welcome to join the 5k fun run/walk on Thursday at 6.30pm in Youth Sport Omagh, with small cash donations appreciated but not compulsory.