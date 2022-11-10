Gertie McGuire: Tributes to stalwart of Omagh and Tyrone ladies G

A book of Condolence has been opened for people to pay tribute to a popular Omagh woman renowned for her unstinting dedication to ladies football within the St Enda’s GAA club and across Tyrone.

Gertie McGuire, who was aged in her early 60s, had worked as postmistress in Drumlegagh Post Office, and was also well-known in the Drumquin and Drumlegagh areas.

For the past two decades she was deeply involved in the development of ladies football locally. Mrs McGuire was much-respected for her work as a backroom official looking after jerseys, footballs, match arrangements, and a myriad of other tasks.

Advertisement

She was the ladies officer for the Omagh St Enda’s club, and also served on the Tyrone Ladies GAA Board. In addition, she she was part of the match day hospitality team at Healy Park.

Club chairman, Conor Sally, led the tributes to Mrs McGuire, describing her passing as a ‘massive loss’ to the GAA community locally and across Tyrone.

“Gertie had her finger on the pulse of ladies football in this county, and especially here in Omagh,” he said.

“It is fair to say that, for almost the last 20 years, every single ladies footballer in Omagh probably knew Gertie well, such was the extent of her involvement.

“Her loss will be felt most keenly within ladies football. And as chairman of the club, I valued her wise counsel and advice on so many issues extremely highly.”

respect

The Omagh club has cancelled its activities as a mark of respect on the death of Mrs McGuire.

Advertisement

Club captain, Christiane Hunter, was among scores of ladies footballers who gathered at the club this week to remember their departed friend.

She said, “Gertie was a massive part of our club. She was there to help with everything, from spare gloves to half-time sweets, stats and then the after-match tea. She also had a bit of craic and banter with all the latest football news.”

The Tyrone Ladies GAA said that they would miss Mrs McGuire’s abundant energy and good natured welcomes to Healy Park.

Mrs McGuire is survived by her husband, Mickey, children Michelle, Katrina (O’Donnell), Cathal, Aidan and Nuala and a wide family circle.

Her Requiem Funeral Mass takes place tomorrow (Friday) at St Mary’s Church in Dregish at 12 noon.