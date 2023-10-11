Glitz and glam as The Goldmine turns 35

TO celebrate its 35th anniversary, the owners of The Goldmine jewellers recently held a ‘Glitz and Glamour’ night to raise money for Omagh’s Care for Cancer centre.

Thrown in the lavish, chandler-laden lounge that is Hennessy’s, Main Street, the night was organised by owner of The Goldmine, Avril Forsythe, with the help of her family, not least her daughter Yasmin.

Having been diagnosed with breast cancer less than two years ago, Avril was keen to use The Goldmine’s 35th anniversary to fundraise for Omagh’s Care for Cancer centre – a facility and service that has helped countless local people navigate some of the most difficult days of their lives.

Speaking with the UH earlier this week, Avril reflected on the history of The Goldmine, the support and success of the ‘Glitz and Glamour’ night, before gently offering some advice to local men and women.

“I joined the The Goldmine at the age of 18, just a few years after it was opened by Ivan and Olga Clarke, back in 1988,” began Avril.

A promising junior sales assistant, Avril possessed a winning combination of curiosity for the business, and a flair for finding customers what they wanted.

“As Ivan and Olga stepped away, my family came in to help.”

That included Avril’s mother, Bernie Hempill, sister, Heather Crawford, and auntie, Joan Crawford, who, incidentally, happened also to be the founder of Omagh’s Care for Cancer centre.

“Eventually, in July 1997, I bought the business from Ivan.”

Since then, Avril has seen generations of customers pass through the doors of her shop, looking for gifts to to mark some of the most important moments of their lives.

“These days, I have grown men coming in to buy engagement rings, who I can remember coming in with their mothers 20 years ago, not able to see over the counter,” smiled Avril.

‘HUGE SUCCESS’

“The night was a huge success, over 100 people came, and we raised over £3,000, and that is not even the final figure,” said Avril.

“It was important for me to give back to Care for Cancer, given the support I have received from them since my diagnosis.”

Less than two years ago, while Avril was on holidays, she found a small lump on her breast.

“I planned on getting it checked out as soon as I got home.”

However, after returning to Omagh, the rhythms of normal life resumed and Avril pushed what she had discovered to the back of her mind. A few months later, however, she went to the doctors.

“The lump has grown to the size of a golf ball by the time I got tested,” said Avril. “The doctors told me out what I already sort of knew – I had breast cancer.”

Since being diagnosed, her life has been hard, but Avril’s attitude towards what has happened to her seems to be one of acceptance.

“It has not been easy, but I am not the first person to go through breast cancer, and certainly won’t be the last”.

Given her personal experience, it is easy to see why Avril is so passionate about raising money for Care for Cancer, and for building awareness around breast cancer screening and testing.

“The Glitz and Glamour night was a great opportunity to financially give back to Omagh’s Care for Centre, who have helped me, and thousands of other local people, through some very difficult days.

“But, as well as that, I suppose I want to get the message out there about the importance of getting screened and the ways breast cancer can present,” explained Avril.

“Despite the fact my tumour was so large, it disappeared when I lay down. I could only feel it when I was standing.

“Also, many people think breast cancer only occurs on the side of he breast, but it can also grow under the breast, or up near your shoulder.”

“It has been hard and I am only doing half days at work and covering people when I have to, but I am getting better,” said Avril.

“Thank you so much to everyone who helped organise the ‘Glitz and Glamour’ night, donated prizes, bought tickets, and donated money.

“I am so thankful.”