A LONG-living Omagh man with a passion for gardening celebrated his 100th birthday surrounded by his family.

Having received letters from King Charles and Queen Camilla, and the Irish President Michael D Higgins, Arty Breen was also joined by friends as he marked a century of life at his home in Omagh.

Speaking to the UH, Mr Breen’s son, Dermot, said, “We had an open house from 2pm until 4pm on Friday where friends, neighbours and loved ones from around the town could pop in to see him and wish him a happy birthday!

“It was a lovely celebration, and it was fantastic to have everyone back in the same house we grew up in.”

Among the display of sandwiches and tray bakes was a gardening-themed cake.

“Gardening was always a passion of dad’s,” explained Dermot.

“He always kept busy out in the garden planting flowers, fruit and vegetables, and has always loved walking, and being outdoors in general.”

Mr Breen was born on June 21, 1924 in Drumdollagh in Antrim, where his father, a member of the Royal Irish Constabulary, had been posted.

Early in his life, his family moved back to their original homestead in Tattyreagh where he spent his childhood and attended Blackfort Primary School, which was on the site of the current Sacred Heart Primary School.

In the early 1950s, Mr Breen married Elizabeth McKenzie in Omagh and they had seven children and 11 grandchildren.

Elizabeth sadly passed away in 1979 following a battle with cancer.

Five years later, Mr Breen married Rosaleen O’Neill and they moved to Killygordon in Donegal where they lived for roughly ten years before returning to Tyrone.

Throughout much of his life, Arty and his brother Jim worked as joiners in and around the Omagh area, most notably carrying out maintenance work in the Sacred Heart Church.

Jim, who was Mr Breen’s youngest sibling, only passed away in May this year, just ahead of turning 97.

“The longevity gene seems to run in the family,” explained Dermot.

“Dad’s sister, Nellie Droogan, passed away in January 2021 just six months after turning 100, making him the second centenarian in the family.

“He has lived through a lot of good times and bad times,” explained Dermot.

“It was great to see everyone come together to celebrate such a milestone with him.”