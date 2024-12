A GENEROUS local gym owner is gearing up to take his fundraising activities to the next level with an ambitious goal – completing one million ‘reps’ in a single day to support local charities.

Ryan Cunningham (42), of Ryan’s Gym, nestled between Dromore and Fintona, has launched the ‘1 Million Rep Challenge’, set for Saturday, December 7.

Aiming to raise £5,000, the initiative will benefit five local charities, Support 2gether, Ramona House, Omagh Renal Unit, Marie Curie and Omagh Women’s Aid.

Having raised over £80,000 for charity in the past decade, Ryan and his gym community are no strangers to giving back.

Notable achievements include raising £13,000 for a leukaemia charity and an impressive £30,000 for Care for Cancer.

“Usually, we initiate fundraising to support someone from the gym who might be facing a tough time,” explained Ryan, who has been in the fitness industry for over 25 years.

“This year, we’re focusing on charities that are close to many of our members’ hearts and that provide vital support locally.”

The challenge is open to all, with every ‘rep’ – whether a squat, deadlift, run, or lunge – contributing to the one million target. Participants can join circuit classes at the gym (8am to 9am or 9am to 10am), drop in between 10am to 1pm, or even log their ‘reps’ from home by sending in a picture.

“We have set quite an ambitious target but we are hoping people will buy into it,” Ryan continued.

“We have a fantastic community of people who support the gym and the surrounding community are very generous too.

“We have members from neighbouring Dromore, Fintona, Drumquin – but even as far as Fermanagh – so we have a lot of people to get behind the fundraising and hopefully we achieve our goal.

“It’s just nice to give back sometimes,” he added.

With a suggested donation of £20 (optional), Ryan hopes to inspire widespread participation.

Mark your calendars for December 7 and join Ryan’s Gym in proving that every ‘rep’ counts – both for fitness and for making a difference.

l You can also donate by visiting this link: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ryan-cunningham-5?utm_term=4ZBEgDW29.