Herald helps Omagh teen overcome Christmas lights disappointment

WHEN it comes to Christmas, nothing beats a festive lighting display.

Every year, most towns and villages all across the county light up their streets, shop-fronts and Christmas trees in order to help spread a little Christmas cheer throughout the community.

However, the lack of an official ceremony to switch on the Christmas lights in Omagh left many residents very disappointed.

One local man who was particularly upset by this news was Robbie Bell.

Every year, Robbie, aged 19, looks forward to seeing Omagh lit up for the festive period – as well as the fun that comes with it, when the town usually hosts a range of festivities and entertainment on the Main Street.

Robbie, who has a rare brain condition, was left devastated when he realised there would be no celebrations this year.

“The light show at the Omagh Courthouse is always his favourite,” says Robbie’s mother, Heather.

“He was looking forward to it since the start of November, but the fact that nothing took place affected his routine and left him very upset.”

Routine is an essential factor for Robbie’s well-being.

His rare brain condition affects his speech and Robbie requires full-time care.

“When Robbie was born, half of his brain was overgrown,” says Heather. “This caused uncontrollable epilepsy, so when he was one-year-old he essentially had to get half of his brain disconnected in Great Ormond Street Hospital in London.

“He has had a lot of problems with pressure, blockages and infections. He has also had to endure around 25 surgeries within a 15 month period.

“Robbie didn’t walk until he was six-years-old and he has Hemiplegia – a condition that affects mobility – and leaves him very weak on the left side of his body.

“He also has sight impairment in both eyes.”

Robbie loves nothing more than Christmas. As well as the lights, he loves going to see Santa and all the other fun festivities that come along with this time of year.

Following the UH news story that the local council was not going to have an official switch-on ceremony in Omagh, Heather reached out to us on social media, expressing her frustrations on behalf of Robbie.

So the UH contacted the organisers of the Winter Wonderland Christmas festival in the town and they kindly agreed to provide free tickets for Robbie and his family.

Winter Wonderland offers a little piece of Christmas magic to the people of Omagh. With such features as the Omagh Eye, a funfair, Christmas market, Mistletoe and Wine Bar and local entertainment.

Also on offer at Winter Wonderland is the chance to meet Santa Claus himself, as well as his wife and elves – Robbie’s favourite!

Last Friday evening, Robbie entered Winter Wonderland at Healy Park and had a great time.

“Robbie loved Winter Wonderland,” said Heather. “Seeing Santa was his favourite part and he loves the elves – especially throwing snowballs at them to wake them up.

“He had a fantastic time on the big wheel, seeing all the lights of Omagh,

“He even saw the Grinch. He loves characters and costumes like that, which is why he usually loves the light show in Omagh.”

We’re delighted to hear that Robbie had such a great time. Hopefully, next year we can welcome the return of his favourite event and Omagh can light up in style again.

l Omagh’s Winter Wonderland will be running in O’Neill’s Healy Park, Omagh until January 1 with Santa’ Grotto open until

December 23.