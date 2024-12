As hardship ravaged rural Tyrone during the Second World War, one family turned a derelict building into a cornerstone of Omagh’s nightlife. The luminant red barfront of Bogan’s stands proudly in the heart of Market Street, an iconic presence under its sophisticated signage. Known today for its live music and extensive drink menu, the bar’s humble beginnings are a testament to resilience and ingenuity.

In 1943, amid the global strains of war, Charlie Bogan, a breadman from Beragh, and his wife Agnes purchased a rundown property on Market Street.

Their vision was simple: to transform the ruins into a public house for all to enjoy.

At the time, public houses offered little variety, with bottled Guinness and straight whiskey being the staples. Ice and draft taps were unheard of. Progress was slow initially, but the postwar economic boom saw Omagh’s town centre thrive, and Bogan’s grew with it. The family expanded the bar, purchasing adjacent properties to accommodate the growing demand.

Andy Bogan, the current proprietor, has preserved artefacts and receipts from his forebears, offering a window into the bar’s history.

“We found old receipts and paperwork in the attic, dating back to when my grandfather ran the bar,” Andy said.

“Back then, Guinness and lager came by the bottle, as there were no draft taps. We even had branded matchboxes. Drinking culture was different, too – men would be here seven days a week after work, while women stayed home.”

FLOURISHING

By the 1960s, Charlie’s only son among five daughters, Patsy, had taken over the flourishing family business.

The decade brought social and cultural shifts, including women entering traditionally male-dominated public houses.

Drink options expanded beyond stout and whiskey, with clear spirits and mixed drinks gaining popularity. Despite the looming Troubles, Bogan’s remained a steadfast part of the community, bolstered by loyal clientele.

“In my dad’s time, bar culture started to change,” Andy explained.

“Darts and pool became popular, replacing chess and draughts. Sports, especially horse racing and football, became huge draws. In 1977, my dad renovated the bar to include a lounge, offering more comfortable seating and TVs. It was a lucrative move for the time.”

The 1980s saw vodka replace traditional stouts and whiskeys as a preferred drink, reflecting shifting tastes.

When Andy took the helm in the early 2000s, he introduced major changes, including a lounge, bistro, and off-licence.

He also navigated challenges like the smoking ban, which many feared would deter patrons but instead made the bar cleaner and healthier. Live music became a key feature, drawing crowds on weekends.

“Cocktails and liqueurs boomed before Covid, and gin became a massive trend just before the pandemic,” Andy noted.

The bar underwent its latest renovation in 2022, modernizing the back bar and reinforcing its reputation as one of Omagh’s premier venues.

Today, Bogan’s continues to thrive, with the fourth generation of the family learning the ropes under Andy’s watchful eye as he looks towards the future.