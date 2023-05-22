Hundreds trek to Baronscourt for ‘Bluebell Walk’ in aid of NSPCC

CARPETS of cheerful blossoming bluebells greeted hundreds of participants who took part in a special charity walk on Tuesday at the Baronscourt Estate.

The fragrant dander around the grand grounds and sparkling lake were all part and parcel of the Newtownstewart Estate’s annual ‘Bluebell Walk’, organised by Omagh and District NSPCC Fundraising Committee.

As such, all proceeds raised on the day will be donated to NSPCC Northern Ireland – a charity which helps to give children and young people the support they need to thrive.

Bluebells, also known as ‘fairy flowers’, ‘witches’ thimbles’ and ‘cuckoo’s boots’, are at their peak at this time of year, and, once again, members of the public thoroughly enjoyed their chance to enjoy these stunning little blooms, while tucking into delicious handmade sweets, treats, teas and coffees, served with a smile, upon the dander’s conclusion.

Baronscourt is a private estate and has been home to the Duke of Abercorn since 1612.