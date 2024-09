WITH its hundreds of houses and thousands of past and present inhabitants, Strathroy can seem like an ancient part of the town – as old as the Gallows Hills, so to speak.

But, as those born before the 1970s understand, this is not the case.

In fact, given that Strathroy has only been part of Omagh’s landscape for 50 years, there are plenty of local people who remember the rough, mucky, undisturbed countryside upon which the sprawling estate was built.

“I’m in this part of the town from the day I was born,” began Marty McGillion, a lifelong resident of the area.

“I am 67 now. I grew up down the back lane, then moved into 4 Carnan Park with my wife and children.”

Marty started life off in a house down a narrow side road, just off what was then the Strathroy Road.

“4 Strathroy Road was the address. It was me, my parents, my five brothers and three sisters.”

The McGillion house was one of small cluster of three bungalows. The other two belonged to the McGuigans and Kellys.

“I had a happy childhood in that house. I can still remember the smell of my mother cooking trout in the pan,” said the keen fisherman, who cited Strathroy’s proximity to the Strule River as one of its most alluring charms.

Marty then recalled the sudden change that tranformed the area in the early 1970s.

“When we were wee we played football in what we called ‘the mucky field’. That was back in the jumpers-for-goalposts days.

“Then, one day, the builders came in and Strathroy started being built. It was McAleer and Teague who got the contract and they weren’t long making progress.

“In no time it was like a wee city,” said Marty.

When Marty was 21 he married his 19-year-old wife and the couple got their first and only house in 4 Carnan Park, Strathroy. Until this very day, it remains the family home.

“We have had a very happy time here. We made a good life for ourselves.We raised our children in Strathroy, and they turned out well. Both Donna and Marty Jr actually still live in the park.”

As do two more of the McGillion brothers, Joe and Sean.

“That should be a good indicator of what Strathroy is like. It produces good people and they don’t want to leave. I mean, I married a Carrickmore woman and she wouldn’t move out of the park for the world.

“I think that says a lot.”